Football World Reacts To Video Of Cheating Official

A referee for a New Jersey high school football game is going viral on social media for a blatant cheating video.

After the ball was spotted short on a crucial fourth down, the official obviously moved the spot to give the offense a first down.

Take a look at the viral clip here:

The football world took to Twitter to react to this disappointing display.

"This is disgusting, I hope they both lose the ability to ref in any state ever again, at any level," one fan wrote.

"See now if someone ran on the field out of anger, I’d be very understanding," another added.

"This is criminal behavior," another said.

The incident took place during the fourth quarter of the South Group 5 NJSIAA Regional Invitational Tournament on Thursday night.

Fortunately, this call ultimately didn't affect the outcome of the game. Eastern, the team that benefitted from this referee action, lost to Vineland with a 20-19 final score.