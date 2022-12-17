Football World Reacts To Vikings Historic Comeback

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view of the stadium before the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints game on September 11, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings are on their way to the largest comeback in NFL history.

After trailing 33-0 at halftime, the score is now tied at 36-36 with less than two minutes remaining in the game.

The Vikings scored 22 points in the fourth quarter alone to tie the contest.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this absurd comeback.

"Holy shit. This game is insane. Credit to the Vikings, what a comeback," one wrote.

"I'm not sure I've ever seen anything this insane in my life. To be able to come back down 33-0 to tie the game is simply bananas," another said.

"Could they have the greatest comeback victory in NFL history? We all are watching," another added.

The Vikings now have one more shot to mount a game-winning drive with just over one minute remaining in the game.