Football World Reacts To Viral Arch Manning Pass

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 02: Arch Manning #16 of Isidore Newman High school throws the ball against Hanhville Highschool on September 02, 2022 in Boutte, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

He was the top recruit in the nation for a reason and Texas commit Arch Manning reminded people why over the weekend.

The Isidore Newman QB had a highlight go viral after rolling out right and dropping a dime between two Hahnville defenders:

The football world reacted Manning's throw on social media.

"Ok cool, Hook'Em," tweeted Nate Mills.

"Top 10 recruit kicked off his senior season with darts," said John Garcia Jr.

"It runs in the family..." another replied.

"To bad his last name is the only reason he was able to drop that in a bucket, while on the run."

Manning finished 8-of-14 for 142 yards and three touchdowns in the 35-14 win.