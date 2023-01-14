Football World Reacts To Viral Kliff Kingsbury Decision

Recently-fired Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is going off the grid.

Kingsbury has reportedly purchased a one-way ticket to Thailand and is telling all interested teams that he's not ready to return to the coaching game at this time.

The 43-year-old head coach has turned down all interview requests, per NFL insider Peter Schrager.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"22mil for the next 4 years? Yeah. I’d take a year off too," one fan wrote.

"I honestly thought Sean McVay would get Kliff Kingsbury to be the Rams OC next season," another said.

"Must be nice," another added.

Kingsbury's break is much needed (and paid for).

Prior to the 2022 season, Kingsbury signed a fully-guaranteed contract extension through the 2027 campaign. This deal pays the now-former coach around $5.5 million per year.

Kingsbury's stint in Arizona was an overall disappointment, especially this past season. The head coach was forced to deal with a slew of major injury issues, including a season-ending ACL tear for Kyler Murray. The team finished the year with a 4-13 record.

It seems Kingsbury will be living it up while someone else deals with the Cardinals' problems.