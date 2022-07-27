Football World Reacts To Viral Notre Dame Jersey Release Video

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 02: Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebackers coach Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Cincinnati Bearcats on October 2, 2021, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Notre Dame had an unbelievable way of releasing a jersey on Twitter for its game against BYU on Oct. 8.

The Fighting Irish's social media team had Isaiah Foskey, Michael Mayer, and head coach Marcus Freeman reenact a scene from "The Hangover" which came out back in 2009.

The two players (plus Freeman) have to throw the bag to Mike Golic Sr. and Mike Golic Jr. in exchange for the jersey. They then got the jersey but realize it was the wrong one.

After that, they traveled to Las Vegas and eventually found the jersey. The Fighting Irish will be wearing an icy white jersey with gold numbers on it against the Cougars.

College football fans absolutely loved this video.

"Marcus Freeman has already achieved the near-impossible feat of making Notre Dame football cool, winning actual football games should be a breeze," one fan tweeted.

"I am going to end up *liking* ND this season and I hate it," another fan tweeted.

Kickoff for Notre Dame-BYU on Oct. 8 will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.