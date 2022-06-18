Football World Reacts To Viral Tom Brady Story

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 01: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots waits near the bench during the first half of the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on December 1, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Just a few days ago, former Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson appeared on The Pivot Podcast featuring NFL veterans Fred Taylor, Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder.

During the segment, Wilson learned just how much his rookie dinner might cost. Fred Taylor revealed the bill could be around $75,000, which shocked the New York Jets rookie wide receiver.

During the segment, Taylor revealed something else too. Taylor said Tom Brady would buy a $3,000+ bottle of wine to stick on the rookies' tab - but only take a sip. “Tom [Brady] would come in there and buy a three, four, five thousand dollar bottle of wine, take one sip, say goodnight,” Taylor said.

It's safe to say fans weren't thrilled with Brady's actions.

"This man needs to be suspended ASAP," one fan said.

One fan joked that Brady was just being a good teammate. "Another example of Brady being a great teammate. Not selfish, leaves the wine for others to enjoy," the fan said.

Others suggested they wouldn't be able to leave without finishing the bottle.

"Naw I got to stay and finish that lol," on fan said.

What do you think of Brady's move?