Football World Reacts To What Davante Adams Said About Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 18: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers and Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders chat after the preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 18, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Davante Adams has played his entire NFL career with Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. But after a trade to the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this offseason, the superstar wide receiver will now be reunited with his former collegiate signal caller, Derek Carr.

When asked about the talent gap between Rodgers and Carr, Adams gave an eyebrow-raising response.

"As far as talent and ability, it's really similar, if I'm keeping it real," he said, per PFF.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this comparison from Adams.

"That's a bad comparison and he knows it," one fan wrote.

"Step 1: denial," another said.

"I understand you need to defend your current QB but…" another added.

Rodgers, the league's back-to-back MVP, has been an elite quarterback option for the vast majority of his 17-year NFL career. Carr has some flashes of greatness, but his stats and resume don't hold a candle to Rodgers.

Corresponding with Rodgers' back-to-back MVP trophies, Adams collected two straight First-Team All-Pro selections in 2020 and 2021. It'll certainly be interesting to see how his numbers are affected by having Carr at the helm in 2022.

Adams and his new Raiders squad will not face off against the Packers this coming season.