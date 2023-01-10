Football World Reacts To What Georgia Said About Ohio State

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

On Monday night, the 2022 college football season finale between Georgia and TCU finally kicked off.

The college football world has been waiting for the national title game and it's finally here. The early action was all Georgia - which was to be expected by the 13.5-point line in the Bulldogs favor.

Georgia was feeling so good, in fact, they took a shot at the Horned Frogs by mentioning one Ohio State star. "They ain’t got no Marvin Harrison," someone on the Georgia sideline mentioned in the first quarter.

Ohio State fans flocked to social media to react to the news.

"And if TCU did they would just injure him," said one fan.

"If they did, a Georgia player would try an take them out bc they couldn’t cover him," said another salty Ohio State fan.

Others noted the Horned Frogs have a star wide receiver in Quentin Johnson - even if he's not as good as Harrison.

"Quentin Johnson is pretty good man," the fan said.

