Football World Reacts To What Jim Harbaugh Told Players

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines walks on the field after winning the Big Ten Football Championship game against the the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

There's been a lot of controversy this month over Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh agreeing to interview with NFL teams for head coaching jobs before ultimately reaffirming his commitment to the Wolverines. For his student-athletes though, it was never an issue.

In a recent interview, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards revealed that Harbaugh informed them all after their Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU that he would be coming back for the 2023 season. Edwards said that he knows Harbaugh to be a man of his word and never doubted him.

“He already told us before we played TCU that he was coming back. I know he’s a man of his word. He’s been a man of his word since my recruitment," Edwards said.

Most college football fans are willing to give Harbaugh the benefit of the doubt. But a few think that Harbaugh still took the interviews in an effort to get more money from the university:

Jim Harbaugh's first six seasons at Michigan were solid but underwhelming as the Wolverines failed to reach the Big Ten title game or even beat arch-rival Michigan.

However, they've been a juggernaut since 2021, winning The Game in back-to-back seasons en route to two Big Ten titles and two trips to the College Football Playoff.

It truly feels like the Wolverines are getting closer than ever before to winning that coveted national title. And Harbaugh wants to be the man to get it for them.

How many more years will Harbaugh stay on as the head coach of Michigan?