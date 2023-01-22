Football World Reacts To What Nick Saban Said About Brock Purdy

When Brock Purdy took a visit to Alabama prior to enrolling at Iowa State, Nick Saban was reportedly brutally honest with him.

"You're below average in height. Your arm strength is whatever. Your accuracy is average," the Crimson Tide coach told the QB.

Now "Mr. Irrelevant" will be the first seventh-round pick to start in the divisional round.

The football world reacted to Saban's comments on Sunday.

"Sometimes you need 1 coach to like you!!!" a user said. "Take advantage of your Opportunities!!!!"

"Is it possible that those things were true when Purdy was 17 and getting recruited, and that he developed somewhat since then?" another asked. "Surely not."

"Keep rocking out Brock!" a fan tweeted.

"Evaluation's have fallen off at Bama since Kirby [Smart] left," an UGA fan commented.

"And this is why so many college coaches miss on kids," another user said. "Does the kid produce or doesn't he? Good players come in all shapes and sizes, it's the individual player that matters not what boxes they check."

Purdy can make even more history with a win.