Football World Reacts To What Nick Saban Said About Ohio State

Alabama's Nick Saban graced the "College GameDay" desk for Monday night's national championship game between Georgia and TCU.

And while several moments stood out to fans, one comment in particular caught the football world's attention; with Saban telling ESPN's crew that Georgia's hit on Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was targeting.

"Nick Saban said he thinks the play on Marvin Harrison Jr. was targeting. Of course you do, coach," a user said.

"It’s almost like ESPN made a conscious decision to shit on Georgia on ESPN all afternoon, lol," a Bulldogs fan laughed. "Saban saying Harrison hit was targeting (no one asked him). Georgia has no chance of stopping TCU’s WR’s - Herbstreit. RGIII - every position group is in TCU’s favor."

"Hey Bama fans. How embarrassing in having Saban at the Natty as a spectator? Lol," another asked. "Then he gives an opinion on the Harrison hit calling it targeting. That wishful thinking Nick. Come to grips with it. Georgia is here to stay. Wow. Your demise is escalating. Lol."

"'Well I think the play on Marvin Harrison Jr. was targeting as well.' -Nick Saban on 'College GameDay.' ... Y’all seriously still making excuses and hating on UGA?" a TikToker tweeted. "Shut up and go home, Saban."

Tough crowd.