Football World Reacts To What Stetson Bennett Said About Ohio State

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Stetson Bennett is doing his best not to give Ohio State any bulletin-board material ahead of this weekend's College Football Playoff matchup.

During a pre-Peach Bowl media event this week, Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer said his team has "advantages across the board.”

When asked about this statement on Wednesday, Bennett gave the most diplomatic response possible:

"I don't really want to get into the particulars right now, but obviously they were undefeated until the last game of the season. It's hard to do that. And we were, too, last year until we lost to Alabama, and then we ended ip winning it all. So we certainly are not taking Ohio State lightly.

"Like they said, they've got advantages all over the board. So we're going to have to play football."

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this response from Bennett.

"That’s our QB! Class above hubris! Let’s leave the trash talk to the @OhioStateFB!" one fan wrote.

"…I’m going to double what I already bet on Georgia," another added.

"It’s never a good sign when your opponent is quoting what you said in their media presser," another said.

The Bulldogs and Buckeyes will get to settle this on the field when they kickoff in the 2022 Peach Bowl on New Year's Eve.