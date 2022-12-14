Football World Reacts To Wild College Team Staffer Arrest

A wild story out of Tennessee State this week after a university staffer was reportedly arrested for allegedly ramming her vehicle into a Tigers player's car out of jealousy.

Per TMZ Sports, Running back Devon Starling called police around 2:30 AM on Dec. 3 after "ex-fling" Ariel Escobar, TSU's director of football operations and on-campus recruiting, was waiting outside of his apartment as he arrived home with his girlfriend.

Escobar reportedly refused to leave when told to and ended up following Starling and his girlfriend in her vehicle, blocking them off in a parking lot and ramming into them twice before speeding off and later showing back up at his apartment where she was arrested.

The football world reacted to the series of events on Twitter.

Escobar was hit with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism and was placed on a $7,000 bond.