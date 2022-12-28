Football World Reacts To Wild Lane Johnson Update

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 22: Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson will battle through a significant injury in order to help his team on their postseason run.

Johnson has reportedly consulted several medical experts and will push back surgery on his torn adductor injury.

After 2-3 weeks of rehab, the veteran lineman will be ready to join his Super Bowl-contending squad in the playoffs.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Absolute legend if he can pull this off and be effective," one fan wrote.

"That Philly O-Line is made of chewed nails and concrete, I swear," another said.

"Y'all already know. @LaneJohnson65 is a warrior. There was NO way he was missing the playoffs," another added.

The Eagles can clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC with one win in their final two regular-season games. A first-round bye could go a long way in helping Johnson recover before a postseason run.