Football World Reacts To Wild Steve Sarkisian Video

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 24: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns reacts during the Texas Football Orange-White Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 24, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his Texas Longhorns had a rough time against the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl. But a viral video might have been a sign of things to come beforehand.

A clip has been going viral of a TV crew member trying to set things up for the Longhorns to run onto the field. But when the crew member touched Sarkisian to move him back, Sarkisian went off.

The Longhorns head coach started yelling at the crew member and could be heard on microphone yelling expletives at him. It didn't help his image that his eyes were bugging out while he was shouting.

Fans don't seem to understand why Sarkisian was so mad at the guy over the slightest contact. But plenty are having fun with the moment regardless:

If Texas had played with as much fire as Steve Sarkisian had for that staffer, maybe they would have won the Alamo Bowl rather than fall into a 27-10 hole en route to a 27-20 loss.

In two years at the helm, Sarkisian is just 13-12 as head coach of the Longhorns. He's just 9-9 in the Big 12.

Next season could be the start of a new era for Texas football though. Arch Manning, the nephew of Super Bowl champions Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, is heading to Austin and it's expected that he could bring the team their first national title since Vince Young over 15 years ago.