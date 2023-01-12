Football World Reacts To Wisconsin's Massive Commitment

MADISON, WI - SEPTEMBER 27: A Wisconsin Badger cheerleader waves the "W" flag after a touchdown against the South Florida Bulls on September 27, 2014 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Tom Lynn/Getty Images)

USC wide receiver transfer C.J. Williams has announced his commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The former four-star recruit is the highest-rated commitment the Badgers have seen in the internet rankings era.

"Ain’t this they’ve been waitin’ for? #OnWisconsin," Williams wrote on Twitter.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Holy Crap it actually happened! Fall 2023 could be a very exciting time in Madison!" one fan wrote.

"THESE ARENT YOUR DADS BADGERS ANYMORE!!! ALL HAIL," another said.

"This whole 'being able to recruit' thing is fun," another added.

In his freshman season with the Trojans, Williams reeled in just four catches for 34 yards. He'll no doubt be an immediate contributor for the Wisconsin offense in 2023.

Williams selected the Badgers over several other transfer portal options, including Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, West Virginia, and others.

Williams stopped by Madison for an official visit this past weekend.

“I flew in to Wisconsin Friday night and spent all day Saturday there,” Williams told 247sports. “I really like coach Fickell a lot, he actually reminds me a lot of my HS coach, coach Rollinson at Mater Dei. He does things the right way and just in terms of his demeanor and how he carries himself, he commands respect. “Coach Longo (Phil Longo) is the OC and I like his style of offense a lot. He can get the ball down the field and that offense is very intriguing for me. It was cold, I’m not going to lie but I loved the city of Madison, the fan base is great, very supportive, and I even got stopped on the street a few times from people who knew who I was and encouraged me to go to Wisconsin.”

Williams is the 12th transfer addition for the Badgers since Luke Fickell took over as head coach.