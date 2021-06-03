The Spun

Football World Reacts To USFL Announcement News

Three footballs next to a pylon(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the United States Football League announced its plans to return in spring of 2022.

The USFL was originally launched in 1983 before quickly sputtering out after the 1985 season. Playing during the NFL’s spring/summer offseason, the league was able to attract some elite talent — including names like Herschel Walker, Jim Kelly, Doug Flutie and Steve Young.

Upon its conception nearly 40 years ago, the league featured 12 teams. The new iteration of the league will target a minimum of eight teams and will retain rights to all team names and logos from the original USFL, per an official release.

“I’m extremely passionate about football and the opportunity to work with FOX Sports and to bring back the USFL in 2022 was an endeavor worth pursuing,” co-founder of the new USFL/CEO of The Spring League (TSL) Brian Woods said. “We look forward to providing players a new opportunity to compete in a professional football league and giving fans everywhere the best football viewing product possible during what is typically a period devoid of professional football.”

Fox Sports will serve as the official broadcaster for the USFL and own a minority stake in the company that runs the league.

The football world took to Twitter to react to the ground-breaking news.

Will the USFL be able to survive its second run?


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.