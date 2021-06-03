Football World Reacts To USFL Announcement News

On Thursday, the United States Football League announced its plans to return in spring of 2022.

The USFL was originally launched in 1983 before quickly sputtering out after the 1985 season. Playing during the NFL’s spring/summer offseason, the league was able to attract some elite talent — including names like Herschel Walker, Jim Kelly, Doug Flutie and Steve Young.

Upon its conception nearly 40 years ago, the league featured 12 teams. The new iteration of the league will target a minimum of eight teams and will retain rights to all team names and logos from the original USFL, per an official release.

“I’m extremely passionate about football and the opportunity to work with FOX Sports and to bring back the USFL in 2022 was an endeavor worth pursuing,” co-founder of the new USFL/CEO of The Spring League (TSL) Brian Woods said. “We look forward to providing players a new opportunity to compete in a professional football league and giving fans everywhere the best football viewing product possible during what is typically a period devoid of professional football.”

Fox Sports will serve as the official broadcaster for the USFL and own a minority stake in the company that runs the league.

The football world took to Twitter to react to the ground-breaking news.

The USFL is back! The action begins in the spring of 2022 on FOX Sports. 🔗 : https://t.co/Zh04Uy0Z4k@USFLOfficial legendary QB @DougFlutie discusses the league’s return in 2022 ⬇️pic.twitter.com/c9A0CnAnJn — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) June 3, 2021

yes I have a book for everything and yes I suggest everyone reads this before the USFL return pic.twitter.com/v2AbaXQYrC — gameday goldie 🤠 (@GoldieOnSports) June 3, 2021

NEW: The USFL is back, returning in the spring of '22 with at least eight teams and a national broadcast TV deal with @FOXSports. A release says cities, teams, head coaches and game schedules "will be announced at a later date" (@Ourand_SBJ). Free to read https://t.co/xr9gKOfbnZ — Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) June 3, 2021

Does this mean I get my final paycheck from the #Gunslingers after 36 years? #USFL https://t.co/D9vUUXKMjv — John Rooke (@JRbroadcaster) June 3, 2021

I’m mostly surprised the NFL didn’t own the USFL IP, all the names and logos and highlights. It’s like someone recreating WCW. — Chris Vannini 💉💉 (@ChrisVannini) June 3, 2021

Spring football leagues are the mattress stores of sports. There is no need to have so many, and yet, they pop up everywhere. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) June 3, 2021

Yeah I'm betting heavily on "Spring League with a USFL sheen" here. https://t.co/qq9PQAcwFF — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) June 3, 2021

