Football World Shocked By Cheez-It Bowl Announcement

A Cheez-It Bowl representative cleared something up for college football fans around the globe.

The representative told Carter Karels of the Tallahassee Democrat that there is no such thing as "Cheez-Its."

Apparently, one Cheez-It is a Cheez-It, and two or more of the Cheez-It are called “Cheez-It crackers."

This is very important information with the Cheez-It Bowl set to be played this Thursday.

The football world had some hilarious reactions to this new bit of information.

"This is like when uno tries to tell us how to play uno," another tweet read.

"This is like when a college tries to rebrand as 3 letters or drop a city name or something and the SIDs get bent out of shape because not everyone follows their new branding guidelines," another tweet read.

Oklahoma and Florida State will play in this year's version of the Cheez-It Bowl. Kickoff for it will be at 5:30 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by ESPN.