Football World Shocked By Georgia Player's Postgame Quote

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One Georgia football player sent a message to all of the haters on Monday night.

Linebacker Nolan Smith, who played his final game as a Bulldog on Monday night, made sure to let everyone know that he didn't appreciate some pundits predicting the team to go 7-5 this season.

"They thought we were gonna go 7-5, we end up perfect. I can talk trash now cause I'm done. I'm a #Dawg for life and I will always be a Dawg," Smith said.

College football fans are still stunned by this quote since a lot of other pundits had the Bulldogs as one of the favorites to win it all again this season.

"There was not a single soul that pays any attention to college football that thought Georgia was gonna be 7-5, let's be serious here," one tweet read.

"The season win total on Georgia was 11 and juiced to the over. No one thought they were going 7-5," another tweet read.

Georgia capped off a perfect 15-0 season when it beat TCU on Monday night, 65-7. With how the Bulldogs have played the last two seasons, they'll be a strong favorite to win it all again next season.