Football World Shocked By Mel Kiper's Quarterback Rankings

Mel Kiper Jr. debuted his quarterback rankings on Monday night and they were a lot different than people expected them to be.

Kiper Jr., who's one of the top NFL Draft analysts on ESPN, has Will Levis as his top quarterback, not Bryce Young or CJ Stroud. Kiper Jr. has Young and STroud round out his top three, and then has Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson as his QB4.

To say that the NFL community was shocked by these rankings would be an understatement.

"Will Levis is going to be the guy whose name is tossed around before the draft, and some team will take him, start him too early, and then he’s a bust," one fan tweeted.

"If we do this again after Zach Wilson I am going to have a stroke," another tweet read.

These rankings can and will change before the 2023 NFL Draft in April. We'll just have to see how much they change.