Football World Shocked By Michigan's Performance Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Who in the college football world saw this one coming? With the halftime break just two minutes away, Michigan finds itself down 21-3 to the Horned Frogs.

The Wolverines entered the New Year's Eve matchup as 7.5-point favorites and now trail TCU by 18 with the chance for that gap to expand.

Here's what fans had to say about UM on Twitter:

"A Jim Harbaugh coached team has never come back from an 18 point deficit to win a game," noted PFF College. "Michigan trails TCU 21-3 in the 2nd quarter."

"MAX DUGGAN IS UNREAL," said Barstool Sportsbook. "21-3 FROGS."

"21-3 TCU. Just like we all expected," tweeted uStadium.

"This Mascot is up 21-3 on the #2 ranked Michigan Wolverines right now," commented Playmaker Betting.

"Michigan is not built to come back from a 21-3 deficit. They haven’t been down like this all season," tweeted the "Big Game Boomer" podcast. "BIG TROUBLE."

Consider the Wolverines officially on upset alert.