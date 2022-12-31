Football World Shocked By Michigan's Performance Saturday
Who in the college football world saw this one coming? With the halftime break just two minutes away, Michigan finds itself down 21-3 to the Horned Frogs.
The Wolverines entered the New Year's Eve matchup as 7.5-point favorites and now trail TCU by 18 with the chance for that gap to expand.
Here's what fans had to say about UM on Twitter:
"A Jim Harbaugh coached team has never come back from an 18 point deficit to win a game," noted PFF College. "Michigan trails TCU 21-3 in the 2nd quarter."
"MAX DUGGAN IS UNREAL," said Barstool Sportsbook. "21-3 FROGS."
"21-3 TCU. Just like we all expected," tweeted uStadium.
"This Mascot is up 21-3 on the #2 ranked Michigan Wolverines right now," commented Playmaker Betting.
"Michigan is not built to come back from a 21-3 deficit. They haven’t been down like this all season," tweeted the "Big Game Boomer" podcast. "BIG TROUBLE."
Consider the Wolverines officially on upset alert.