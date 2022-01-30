Football World Speculating About Aaron Rodgers’ Future

Coaching continuity tends to be an important factor in a quarterback’s decision to stay with or leave a team. Unfortunately, that factor could be working against the Packers this offseason as they attempt to keep Aaron Rodgers in the green and gold.

Since Green Bay’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round, the Packers have lost two key assistant coaches to other organizations. Former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is the new head coach of the Denver Broncos. Former quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, meanwhile, is reportedly taking the offensive coordinator position with the Chicago Bears.

So how does that all relate to Rodgers this coming offseason? Well, it probably hurts Green Bay’s chances of keeping him on the team.