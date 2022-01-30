Football World Speculating About Aaron Rodgers’ Future

The Spun

Aaron Rodgers in the Divisional RoundGREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 22: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) keeps warm during a time out during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022, in Green Bay, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Coaching continuity tends to be an important factor in a quarterback’s decision to stay with or leave a team. Unfortunately, that factor could be working against the Packers this offseason as they attempt to keep Aaron Rodgers in the green and gold.

Since Green Bay’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round, the Packers have lost two key assistant coaches to other organizations. Former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is the new head coach of the Denver Broncos. Former quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, meanwhile, is reportedly taking the offensive coordinator position with the Chicago Bears.

So how does that all relate to Rodgers this coming offseason? Well, it probably hurts Green Bay’s chances of keeping him on the team.

“Aaron Rodgers is so out of Green Bay!” a fan said.

“Crap,” a Packers fan commented.

“Oh yeah Rodgers not coming back,” one fan said.

The Packers reportedly plan to promote Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator.

The good news is Aaron Rodgers voiced his support for Stenavich in Week 4 of the 2021 season.

“I think he’s got a future above offensive line coach for sure,” Rodgers said of Stenavich.

Will Stenavich’s promotion convince Aaron Rodgers to play for Green Bay next season? We’ll find out later this offseason.

Matt LaFleur has plenty of work to do.

