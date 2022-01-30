Football World Speculating About Aaron Rodgers’ Future

Coaching continuity tends to be an important factor in a quarterback’s decision to stay with or leave a team. Unfortunately, that factor could be working against the Packers this offseason as they attempt to keep Aaron Rodgers in the green and gold.
Since Green Bay’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round, the Packers have lost two key assistant coaches to other organizations. Former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is the new head coach of the Denver Broncos. Former quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, meanwhile, is reportedly taking the offensive coordinator position with the Chicago Bears.
So how does that all relate to Rodgers this coming offseason? Well, it probably hurts Green Bay’s chances of keeping him on the team.
“Aaron Rodgers is so out of Green Bay!” a fan said.
Aaron Rodgers is so out of Green Bay! https://t.co/0HQWrUfzim
— Jeff Kelton (@ManfredToHell) January 30, 2022
“Crap,” a Packers fan commented.
— Tom Grossi (@tomgrossicomedy) January 30, 2022
“Oh yeah Rodgers not coming back,” one fan said.
Oh yeah Rodgers not coming back https://t.co/zAGtVBPGZV
— I woke up in a certified pre-owned Bugatti (@Ramos_________) January 30, 2022
The Packers reportedly plan to promote Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator.
The good news is Aaron Rodgers voiced his support for Stenavich in Week 4 of the 2021 season.
“I think he’s got a future above offensive line coach for sure,” Rodgers said of Stenavich.
"I think he's got a future above offensive line coach for sure"
Here is what Aaron Rodgers said about the new Packers' offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich after their week four win over the Steelers.
#Packers pic.twitter.com/fSMUJDoSWa
— Noah Manderfeld WSAW (@ManderfeldNoah) January 30, 2022
Will Stenavich’s promotion convince Aaron Rodgers to play for Green Bay next season? We’ll find out later this offseason.
Matt LaFleur has plenty of work to do.