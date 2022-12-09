Football World Stunned By Baker Mayfield's Comeback Win

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Baker Mayfield #17 of the Los Angeles Rams passes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on December 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield has been with the Los Angeles Rams for only a few days, but that's all he needed to endear himself to his new team.

Trailing 16-3 late in the fourth quarter, Mayfield led the Rams offense to a touchdown to cut the lead to 16-10. After a defensive stop, the Rams got the ball back with fewer than two minutes on the clock.

Mayfield made two miraculous throws - thanks to one impressive catch - and carried the Rams to a touchdown drive and a 17-16 win.

The football world couldn't believe it.

"Bruh… I’m over here legit laughing. Baker did that man. Two big drives late in the fourth. Made every single throw he had too. He may be a better actor than football player at times, but no one would approve this script. This is unbelievable even in Hollywood!" ESPN analyst Ryan Clark said.

Mayfield had a few fans watching - including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"Crazy tho by Baker Mayfield! Impressive to watch!" Mahomes said.

Perhaps Mayfield's NFL career is just getting started.