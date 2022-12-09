Football World Stunned By Baker Mayfield's Comeback Win
Baker Mayfield has been with the Los Angeles Rams for only a few days, but that's all he needed to endear himself to his new team.
Trailing 16-3 late in the fourth quarter, Mayfield led the Rams offense to a touchdown to cut the lead to 16-10. After a defensive stop, the Rams got the ball back with fewer than two minutes on the clock.
Mayfield made two miraculous throws - thanks to one impressive catch - and carried the Rams to a touchdown drive and a 17-16 win.
The football world couldn't believe it.
"Bruh… I’m over here legit laughing. Baker did that man. Two big drives late in the fourth. Made every single throw he had too. He may be a better actor than football player at times, but no one would approve this script. This is unbelievable even in Hollywood!" ESPN analyst Ryan Clark said.
Mayfield had a few fans watching - including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
"Crazy tho by Baker Mayfield! Impressive to watch!" Mahomes said.
Perhaps Mayfield's NFL career is just getting started.