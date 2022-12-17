Football World Stunned To Learn Where Roger Goodell's Nephew Plays College Football

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was in the house for this afternoon's Celebration Bowl matchup between Jackson State and North Carolina Central.

Goodell isn't just in attendance to watch some college football action — he has another significant reason for his presence.

Goodell's nephew, Charlton Goodell, plays for Deion Sanders' Jackson State squad.

The two shared a hug on the sideline before the game kicked off in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The football world was blown away by this little-known fact.

"Wait that's his nephew??" one fan asked.

"They said Roger Goodell's nephew plays for Jackson State and I thought it was a bit but it turns out Roger Goodell's nephew plays for Jackson State," another said.

"Roger Goodell at JSU for his nephew Charlton Goodell is the last thing i would’ve expected," another added.

"Roger Goodell having a nephew at Jackson state is not something I expected to learn this AM," another wrote.

You learn something new everyday.