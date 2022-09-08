Forbes Names The World's Most Valuable Sports Franchise
Football is still King, and the Dallas Cowboys are the king of kings — at least from a money-making standpoint.
On Thursday, Forbes released its list of the top-50 most valuable sports franchises in the world.
America's Team sits atop the list at No. 1 — holding a valuation of $8 billion.
The NFL blows all other league's out of the water with a total value of around $140 billion. The next highest-valued league is the NBA at around $30 billion.
Four of the world's top-5 most valuable franchises hail from the NFL: No. 1 Cowboys, No. 2 Patriots, No. 3 Rams and No. 5 Giants.
"The most valuable team is the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, who are worth $8 billion and have held the top spot since 2016. Rounding out the top five are the New England Patriots ($6.4 billion), the Los Angeles Rams ($6.2 billion) and the New York Yankees and New York Giants, both valued at $6 billion."
30 of the NFL's 32 teams rank in the top-50.
Last month, the Denver Broncos sold for a sports franchise record $4.65 billion.