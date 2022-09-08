Forbes Names The World's Most Valuable Sports Franchise

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Football is still King, and the Dallas Cowboys are the king of kings — at least from a money-making standpoint.

On Thursday, Forbes released its list of the top-50 most valuable sports franchises in the world.

America's Team sits atop the list at No. 1 — holding a valuation of $8 billion.

The NFL blows all other league's out of the water with a total value of around $140 billion. The next highest-valued league is the NBA at around $30 billion.

Four of the world's top-5 most valuable franchises hail from the NFL: No. 1 Cowboys, No. 2 Patriots, No. 3 Rams and No. 5 Giants.

"The most valuable team is the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, who are worth $8 billion and have held the top spot since 2016. Rounding out the top five are the New England Patriots ($6.4 billion), the Los Angeles Rams ($6.2 billion) and the New York Yankees and New York Giants, both valued at $6 billion."

30 of the NFL's 32 teams rank in the top-50.

Last month, the Denver Broncos sold for a sports franchise record $4.65 billion.