Forbes Reveals The Highest-Paid Athlete In 2022

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Phil Mickelson of the United States gives a thumbs up as he walks up the 18th fairway during round one of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 16, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

On Friday, Forbes compiled a list of the highest-paid golfers in 2022.

Unsurprisingly, the top of this list is dominated by players who defected from the PGA Tour to join the new LIV Golf series — a breakaway league backed by billions of Saudi Arabian dollars.

Atop this list at No. 1 sits 52-year-old golf veteran Phil Mickelson, who signed a deal worth an estimated $200 million with the Saudi-backed series back in June.

Not only did this deal make Mickelson the highest-paid golfer in the world — it also earned him the title of highest-paid athlete from any sport. With $138 million earned over the past year, Lefty surpassed international soccer superstar Leonel Messi ($130 million).

Mickelson's deal with LIV Golf also propelled his career earnings over $1 billion.

The former PGA Tour star was heavily vilified for his decision to join LIV Golf. While his reputation may have taken a hit, his bank account has never looked better.