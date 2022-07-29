Forbes Reveals The Highest-Paid Athlete In 2022
On Friday, Forbes compiled a list of the highest-paid golfers in 2022.
Unsurprisingly, the top of this list is dominated by players who defected from the PGA Tour to join the new LIV Golf series — a breakaway league backed by billions of Saudi Arabian dollars.
Atop this list at No. 1 sits 52-year-old golf veteran Phil Mickelson, who signed a deal worth an estimated $200 million with the Saudi-backed series back in June.
Not only did this deal make Mickelson the highest-paid golfer in the world — it also earned him the title of highest-paid athlete from any sport. With $138 million earned over the past year, Lefty surpassed international soccer superstar Leonel Messi ($130 million).
Mickelson's deal with LIV Golf also propelled his career earnings over $1 billion.
The former PGA Tour star was heavily vilified for his decision to join LIV Golf. While his reputation may have taken a hit, his bank account has never looked better.