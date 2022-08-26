Former 4-Star Wide Receiver Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

CHAMPAIGN, IL - SEPTEMBER 17: A Maryland fiootball helmet on the field as seen during a college football game between the Maryland Terrapins and the University of Illinois Fighting Illini on September 17, 2021, at Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images), Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After two years at Maryland and a year at Nebraska before that, former four-star wide receiver Marcus Fleming is once again seeking a new school.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Fleming has entered the transfer portal. Fleming did not record a single reception in 2021 and has just 23 receptions for 272 yards and one touchdown in three years of college football.

Coming out of Florida's Northwestern High School in 2020, Fleming was viewed as one of the top receivers in the nation. He was a four-star prospect and even drew pro comparisons to All-Pro wideout Tyler Lockett.

247Sports rated Fleming as the No. 221 overall player in the country. He was the No. 39 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 31 prospect from the state of Florida.

But after one year being enrolled at Nebraska, Marcus Fleming transferred to Maryland. During his first year at Maryland he saw work as both a receiver and a kick returner.

In 2020, Fleming had 18 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown. He also made four kickoff returns, averaging 22 yards per return. But he did not play at all in 2021.

Fortunately for Fleming, he has been granted two extra years of college eligibility and is now a redshirt sophomore.

If he can just find a team that's the right fit for him, maybe he can salvage his college career and a potential pro career.