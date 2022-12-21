Former 5-Star Quarterback JT Daniels Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 29: JT Daniels #18 of the West Virginia Mountaineers drops back to pass against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field on October 29, 2022 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

When JT Daniels announced his commitment to USC, the football world thought he'd be the next great Trojans quarterback.

Five years later, he's headed to his fourth collegiate program in as many years. After transferring from USC to Georgia, Daniels eventually left the Bulldogs after losing the starting job to Stetson Bennett.

He played for the West Virginia Mountaineers in 2022, but is ready for another change. According to a new report, Daniels is transferring to Rice.

"JT Daniels has committed to transfer to Rice, marking the fourth college stop in his career. Daniels has played at USC, Georgia and WVU since coming to college in 2018. Per @espnstatsinfo, he’ll be the highest ranked recruit to ever play at Rice," ESPN's Pete Thamel said.

During the 2022 season, Daniels completed just over 61-percent of his passes for 2,107 yards with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Now he appears to be on the move once again.