Former 5-Star Recruit Terrence Lewis Announces Transfer

Once a top prospect in the Class of 2021, former five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis has struggled to find playing time at UCF this year. So he's decided that he's ready to take his talents elsewhere.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Lewis announced that he'll be entering the NCAA transfer portal soon. He encouraged any interested schools to reach out to him.

"Any school wanna contact me can," Lewis wrote. "I’ll be in the portal soon. Thank You."

247Sports rated Lewis as the No. 21 overall prospect in the country for 2021. He was the No. 1 linebacker in the country and the No. 5 prospect from the state of Florida.

As a freshman, Terrence Lewis played for Maryland, where he barely played at all. He transferred to UCF in January but had a rough spring to say the least.

An injury limited him during spring training before a domestic battery arrest in May saw him booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. The arrest put him in head coach Gus Malzahn's doghouse.

At this point, Lewis is going to be hard-pressed to find a school that will give him a scholarship, let alone substantial playing time. He's two years into his college career and has yet to play in a game.

Will Terrence Lewis find a way to turn his playing career around, or will his struggles continue to his third school?