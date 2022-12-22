Former 5-Star Texas A&M Recruit Announces Transfer Destination

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Texas A&M Aggies helmets on the sidelines during the Southwest Classic game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks on September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After one year at Texas A&M, former five-star cornerback Denver Harris decided to enter the transfer portal. It only took him a few weeks to find his new home though.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Harris announced that he is transferring to LSU and joining the Tigers. "Set It Off #GBG," Harris wrote.

As a true freshman in 2022, Harris appeared in five games, recorded 14 tackles and three passes defended for the Aggies. He had two of his best games against the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide.

Harris' tweet is going viral with over 1,500 likes in just a few minutes. LSU fans are quickly welcoming him into the fold.

"#DBU lands one of the top cornerbacks in the country, former 5-star recruit Denver Harris. Huge get for LSU," FOX's Garland Gillen wrote.

"Texas A&M transfer Denver Harris making his #LSU commitment announcement. The Tigers were heavily in play a year ago when the North Shore star was coming out of high school as one of the nation’s top-ranked corners. Took a home-state pit stop, but he’s now Callin’ Baton Rouge," Louisiana sports writer Jerit Roster noted.

247Sports rated Harris as the No. 23 overall prospect in the Class of 2022. He was the No. 4 cornerback in the country and the No. 6 prospect from the state of Texas.

Will Harris make a bigger impact at LSU?