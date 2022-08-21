Former 5-Star Wide Receiver Plans To Sit Out 2022 Season

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Texas A&M Aggies helmets on the sidelines during the Southwest Classic game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks on September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Texas A&M five-star wide receiver Demond Demas reportedly plans to sit out the 2022 season with an eye on returning the following year.

Demas was suspended by the Aggies following a March arrest stemming from a domestic dispute that eventually led to him entering the transfer portal.

“I will most likely be taking this season off to get all my off-field affairs in order,” the former blue-chipper told 247Sports. Adding that the "process is happening as we speak" in regards to joining another Power-5 program.

Demas was the third-ranked wideout in his class and chose Jimbo Fisher and A&M over schools such as Oklahoma and Texas.

The last time coach Fisher spoke on the matter was several months ago. Telling reporters:

Our Title IX handles all of that, but you never want guys to make mistakes. You never want them to make those mistakes, not for themselves but for those other people they make mistakes to.

As a redshirt freshman, Demas caught 15 balls for 235 yards and a touchdown.