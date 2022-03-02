Former 5-Star WR Reportedly Arrested, Suspended By CFB Program

Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas has been suspended for an alleged off-field incident that led to his arrest earlier this week.

“Demond Demas has been suspended by the University. Athletics is following all University protocols and procedures and he is not with our football program,” a university spokesperson said, per 247 Sports.

Demas, a former five-star recruit, was arrested and charged with “assault family violence” that allegedly occurred this past Saturday.

Brent Swerneman of the Houston Chronicle described the incident according to police reports.

“According to the statement, the alleged victim who was Demas’s girlfriend, ‘Reported that the defendant pushed her head into the wall. Then she bit him on the shoulder. (She) reported that the defendant then grabbed her and threw her from off of the bed onto the floor, which caused her top front teeth to go through her bottom lip.

“‘The injury caused bleeding, loose teeth, swelling and a hole to the bottom of the lip. (She) stated that she and the defendant had been in an intimate dating relationship for a year.’”

Demas joined the Aggies program as the No. 3 wide receiver in the nation from the 2020 class. After failing to record any stats through his freshman season in 2020, the Texas native logged 15 receptions for 235 yards and a touchdown in Year 2.