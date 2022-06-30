Former 76ers Coach Brett Brown Lands New Job: NBA World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 02: Head coach Brett Brown of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Toronto Raptors in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center on May 2, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Raptors 116-95. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

It's been two years since Brett Brown was ousted as head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. But after two years out of the game, he's got a new job.

On Thursday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Brown has agreed to rejoin the San Antonio Spurs coaching staff. Brown previously served as a top assistant on the Spurs from 2007 to 2013 before being hired by the 76ers.

Per the report, Brown and Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich have remained close since his departure from the team nearly ten years ago.

Spurs fans appear delighted that Brown is joining the fold. They're welcoming him with open arms. Some also find it to be a smidgen of good news after the recent Dejounte Murray trade:

In seven seasons with the 76ers, Brett Brown went 221-344, turning the team from a team that couldn't win 30 games in a year to a perennial playoff team.

But Brown's 76ers struggled to find postseason success, and after getting swept in the First Round of the 2020 playoffs, he was fired.

Playoff success may have eluded Brown, but he's built a reputation for being an expert at helping teams rebuild. Given the state of the Spurs, he may be just what the doctor ordered.

Will the Spurs make the playoffs in 2023 now that they've added Brett Brown to their coaching staff?