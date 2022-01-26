Former Alabama 5-Star RB “Unlikely To Return” In 2022

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Camar Wheaton is no longer listed on the school’s student directory and has been away from the team, per recent reports from 247Sports.

The true freshman RB is reportedly “unlikely” to return to the team in 2022.

Wheaton arrived in Tuscaloosa as a five-star recruit and No. 3 running back prospect in the nation prior to the 2021 season. But through his first year with the program, he failed to make a single appearance as he dealt with a nagging knee injury.

Despite Wheaton’s expected departure, the Alabama running backs room should be in good hands heading into the 2022 season. In addition to the return of five-star running back Trey Sanders, the Crimson Tide will also bring in Jahmyr Gibbs — the No. 1-ranked running back in the transfer portal — from Georgia Tech.

Senior running back Brian Robinson is heading to the 2022 NFL Draft.