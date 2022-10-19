Former Alabama Player Has Coach Suggestion For Nick Saban

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide leads the team onto the field prior to facing the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide haven't exactly dominated the 2022 college football season.

The typically-unstoppable program has notched two-closely contested victories over lesser opponent and dropped its first loss to Tennessee in 15 years this past weekend.

Amid these relative struggles, former Alabama wide receiver Mike McCoy has called on Saban to rehire former Strength and Conditioning coach Scott Cochran. McCoy believes Cochran would bring some life to the "dead" Crimson Tide sideline.

“These people got their money up,” McCoy said, per TDAlabamaMag.com.

“It is the wild, wild, west now. A lot of these kids are going to the highest bidder. So now that these school have the same money as you, what are you going to do about it? What are you going to do different? Are you going to revert back to your old ways? You better call Cochran because the sidelines look dead over there to me. Did it not look dead to you?”

Saban and No. 6 Alabama will look to bounce back in a matchup against Mississippi State this weekend.