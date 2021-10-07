Former Alabama Player Reportedly Arrested In Prostitution Sting

Six people were reportedly arrested at a Tuscaloosa hotel as part of prostitution sting operation, including a former Alabama player/assistant coach, per AL.com.

Kindal Jerome Moorehead, 42, was reportedly charged with soliciting prostitution after he was arrested in an operation carried out by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force on Tuesday night, per AL.com.

After earning Tennessee Mr. Football honors for his play at Melrose High School in Memphis, Moorehead went on to play for the Crimson Tide from 1998-2002. During that time, he became the program’s second leading sack-getter behind behind Bama legend Derick Thomas. Moorehead’s 25 sacks were later overtaken by Jonathan Allen (28.5), but he still ranks No. 3 in all-time sacks.

In 2003, the standout defensive tackle was drafted in the fifth round of the NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers. There, he played for five seasons before finishing out his career with Atlanta in 2008.

Kindal Jerome Moorehead, former Alabama player, assistant coach, busted in prostitution sting https://t.co/60TgRC1vUL — carol robinson (@RobinsonCarol) October 6, 2021

Following his retirement from the league, Moorehead returned to Tuscaloosa as a strength and conditioning coach for Nick Saban’s program. After 10 years (2010-20) at that position, he was hired as the strength and conditioning coach for Tennessee in July, 2020.

Moorehead was released from Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $1,000 bond.