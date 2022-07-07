Former Alabama Player Sold His National Championship Ring

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide takes the field with his players during the 2012 Allstate BCS National Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 9, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The 2020 college football season saw the Alabama Crimson Tide win their third national title of the College Football Playoff era. But for one Alabama player, the championship ring was too valuable to keep for posterity.

During the new season of Pawn Stars, an 2020 championship ring was sold to Rick Harrison by a man named John. TouchdownAlabama.com determined that the ring belonged to former Alabama running back Keilan Robinson.

A former four-star prospect, Robinson spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons at Alabama but did not play in 2020 - their championship season. He transferred to Texas in 2021 and enjoyed a career-year as a backup.

The ring was ultimately sold for $40,000. But it's unclear why Robinson would arrange to sell the ring so quickly.

Whatever the reason for selling the ring, Keilan Robinson has at least one more meeting with Alabama left in him.

Texas are set to play Alabama at Darrell K. Royal Stadium on September 10 this season. Robinson is very likely to have a role in that game against his former team too.

Perhaps the sale was a show of solidarity with Texas to symbolize that he is completely disassociated from his former team (and a chance to get some money at the same time).

Why do you think Keilan Robinson sold his national championship ring from his Alabama days?