Former Alabama Players Not Happy With Nick Saban Video Leak

The college football world got a first-hand look last week at what it’s like to be recruited by Nick Saban.

A video of a Saban Zoom call with a recruit leaked on social media and has since gone viral. The video features the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach speaking with a recruit. Saban goes on about how successful the Crimson Tide program has been and how beneficial it is to play for a program with so many talented players.

“We have way more players playing in the league than anybody,” Saban says in the video. “Everybody is going to tell you in recruiting ‘don’t go to Alabama. You can play at our school before you can play there. They’ve got all these good players and you aren’t going to be able to play while you could play at our place earlier.’ I think that’s the worst stuff people can tell you … If you asked our players on our team, they’ll tell you just the opposite. They’ll tell you ‘the competition made me better.'”

While the video is interesting to watch, Saban and his coaching staff likely aren’t happy that it leaked.

Former Alabama football players have taken to social media to criticize the leaked video.

“Why was this even being recorded?” former Alabama football star Cam Robinson tweeted.

“New recruiting age weird .. trynna get some clout…” former Alabama defensive back Jared Mayden added.

“Sad truth! They not cool at all!” former Alabama offensive lineman Dallas Warmack wrote.

Alabama, coming off a national championship season, has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for 2021, per 247Sports.