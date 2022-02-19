Former Alabama QB Details What It’s Like To Be Yelled At By Nick Saban

Through his career as one of the greatest college football coaches of all time, Nick Saban has developed the reputation as a fiery personality on the sideline and practice field.

As many of his former players know, being yelled at by Saban is quite the experience. And earlier this week, former Alabama quarterback David Cornwell gave an inside look at what that feels like.

“I just kind of took it to heart. You kind of learn what he wants, you learn how to operate and there’s a certain standard he expects,” Cornwell explained during a recent appearance on the Ox Cord Podcast, per 247Sports. “If he’s yelling at you, it’s actually a good thing because he cares about you. When he stops yelling and kind of turns his shoulder on you, that’s when it’s not as good of a situation.

“That’s when a lot of young guys kind of either figure out too late or figure out right on time and be really good players. Yeah, I mean, there’s too many to count screaming at me. You get blamed for anything that happens on the scout field, so I mean, it kind of got to a point when I knew it was going to happen, respect it. He’s a great coach and it is what it is.”

Cornwell was a four-star recruit out of Norman, Oklahoma in 2014. After two seasons as a scout team QB under Nick Saban, he transferred to Nevada to become a backup for the Wolf Pack.