Former Alabama Quarterback Concerned For Nick Saban's Future

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

Earlier this week, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy admitted he's concerned for the future of the Crimson Tide.

In a recent podcast appearance, McElroy said he's heard about Alabama's potential decline before because Nick Saban was always there. However, he was never worried about the team - until now.

"This is the first time I have ever actually been concerned about the future of the program. The first time," McElroy said on the "Always College Football" podcast. "I have seen them lose when people have said the dynasty is over. I've seen people back in 2014 say this team will never regain their prowess and their strength. I've seen coach after coach after coach depart for what they might consider to be greener pastures."

Saban saw his comments and offered caution.

“We work every day to try to play to a standard and we’ve had a lot of good teams around here for a long time‚” he said, per AL.com. “We lost two games by a total of four points, both on the last play of the game. Are there are a lot of things we could do better? Are we satisfied with where we are as a team? Absolutely not."

Two losses on the season isn't normal for Alabama, but the team is two plays away from being undefeated.