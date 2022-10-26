Former Alabama Quarterback Has TCU Over Crimson Tide In Rankings

DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 10: Former American football quarterback Greg McElroy attends the ESPN College Football Playoffs Night of Champions at Centennial Hall on January 10, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for ESPN)

Greg McElroy made a bold move in his top 10 rankings.

McElroy, who is a college football analyst for ESPN, moved Alabama up two spots to No. 7. He also has TCU over Alabama in his latest rankings, which does make some sense since the former is undefeated.

He liked the Crimson Tide's performance against the Mississippi State Bulldogs but still thinks they have work to do on the offensive side of the ball if they want to move higher up on his list.

“It was a fine performance against Mississippi State,” McElroy said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). “It wasn’t great, I didn’t think they were great offensively. I thought they were excellent on defense. It was a really solid defensive performance, which is what I wanted to see.”

The Crimson Tide will have to try and up it a notch or two when they travel to play the LSU Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels over the next two weeks.

If they lose either of those two games, their chances of going back to the College Football Playoff will take a big hit.

Here are McElroy's full rankings:

1) Michigan

2) Georgia

3) Tennessee

4) Ohio State

5) TCU

6) Clemson

7) Alabama

8) Oregon

9) USC

10) Oklahoma State