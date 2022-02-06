A former University of Alabama running back has reportedly died at the age of 41.

Santonio Beard, who played at Alabama from 2000-02, has reportedly passed away, according to multiple reports this weekend.

The Nashville, Tennessee native was recruited to Alabama by Mike Dubose. He played a big role in his sophomore and junior seasons under Dennis Franchione.

In 2002, Beard rushed for 811 yards and 12 touchdowns on 165 carries. He added 75 receiving yards on five catches. Beard’s best game came against Ole Miss, when he rushed for 138 yards and five touchdowns.

Beard’s five rushing touchdowns against Ole Miss tied a school record with Shaun Alexander.

Rest In Peace to Santonio Beard 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/SL6Hmggl9d — Alabama DieHards (@DiehardsAlabama) February 6, 2022

Beard left Alabama following the 2002 season to pursue a professional career. He went undrafted in the NFL Draft, though he signed with the Canadian Football League. Beard later played in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family members during this difficult time.