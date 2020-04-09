Former Alabama Star Calls Out ESPN Analyst Mel Kiper

A former Alabama Crimson Tide football star had a question for ESPN’s Mel Kiper ahead of this month’s NFL Draft.

Xavier McKinney, one of the top defensive back prospects in the 2020 class, called out Kiper for not having him ranked as the No. 1 safety.

“So, I’ve watched a lot of safeties in this year’s draft. And so for Mel, I just want to ask, how am I not the No. 1 safety in this year’s draft, based solely off of film? Nothing else, just film. And for Todd, I want you to please explain to Mel why I am the No. 1 safety in the draft, based solely off of film because film never lies. Ever,” McKinney said.

Alabama safety Xavier McKinney called me out. And he's not wrong … pic.twitter.com/J1hj9SnYFo — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) April 7, 2020

Kiper explained his ranking of McKinney and Minnesota’s Antoine Winfield.

“He’s the best pure safety. Antoine Winfield is a slot corner/safety with more versatility, ran 4.45. Xavier ran 4.63. But as a pure safety, Xavier McKinney is No. 1 on my board. But as a versatile guy who can do a lot of things and wear a lot of hats, it would be Antoine Winfield Jr. Both are going to go in that 20-25, 20-28 range,” Kiper said.

McKinney was one of the top defensive backs in college football in 2019, earning second-team All-American honors. He’s expected to be a late first-round pick in the NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 23.

[SDS]