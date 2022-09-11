Former Alabama Star Carted Off During First NFL Game

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 31: An Alabama Crimson Tide football helmet during the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Duke Blue Devils on August 31, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It was an unfortunate NFL debut for former Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis on Sunday.

The Washington Commanders rookie was carted off the field after being rolled up on early in the Week 1 game vs. the Jags.

Per Sam Fortier of the Washington Post:

"Phidarian Mathis was emotional as doctors looked at his left leg/knee. He wiped away some tears and punched the ground. He's being carted off. Washington's interior DL depth will be tested. Expect more snaps for Daniel Wise."

Mathis was a second round pick of the Commanders in this year's draft.

As a member of the Crimson Tide, he was a second-team All-SEC selection, recording 50 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 10.5 TFLs in 2021.