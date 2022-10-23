Former Alabama Star Carted To Locker Room Sunday Afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAR 03: Evan Neal #OL35 of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

One of the New York Giants' top offensive linemen got banged up during Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Evan Neal, who was the No. 7 overall pick of this year's NFL Draft, had his left knee rolled up on during the first half. He then had to be carted to the locker room after he got to the sideline.

Neal has started all seven games for the Giants this season after he was one of the best tackles in the country when he was at Alabama.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the belief is that Neal suffered an MCL injury. This could knock him out for a few games if that's confirmed via an MRI.

The Giants will try and get to 6-1 overall with Neal out for the remainder of this contest. They're currently beating the Jags by two, 13-11, late in the third quarter.

This game is currently being regionally televised by FOX.