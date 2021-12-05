Former Alabama Star Has Blunt Message For Danny Kanell

Former star Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy had time on Sunday.

When CBS Sports’ Danny Kanell had a bone to pick with the FPI factoring recruiting classes into its formula, McElroy fired back on Twitter.

Give it a rest, DK. Your constant negative schtick has become embarrassingly tired. https://t.co/6pIps5VyOf — Greg McElroy (@GregMcElroy) December 5, 2021

“Give it a rest DK,” McElroy said. “Your constant negative schtick has become embarrassingly tired.”

Kanell was seemingly upset that Alabama leapfrogged Michigan for the No. 1 spot in the playoff. And also that the Georgia Bulldogs remain in the top four despite getting beatdown in the SEC championship game.

The former Florida State QB has long been outspoken about the CFP Committee’s supposed SEC-leaning decisions.

Florida (6-6), LSU (5-7), Auburn (6-6) ALL gave Bama a better game than Georgia. And Texas AM (8-4) actually beat them. Are we sure Georgia deserves a spot??? — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) December 5, 2021

Regardless, the College Football Playoff is set and the Alabama sits at the top spot. Michigan is the second seed followed by the Bulldogs and Cincinnati Bearcats.

On New Year’s Eve, the No. 1 Crimson Tide will face No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl. Later that night, Michigan and Georgia will battle in the Orange Bowl.

After an impressive performance in the conference championship game, McElroy’s alma mater looks poised to capture another national championship.