Former Alabama Star Has Blunt Message For Defense

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet sits on the sideline at the conclusion of the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Alabama fans and players might have a hard time getting over their recent loss to Tennessee, but the majority of the blame has been laid at the feet of the defense.

For former Alabama defender Roman Harper, star defender Will Anderson has really earned his ire. His stat line in the loss to the Vols really ticked him off.

“Let’s pull the band-aid. Alabama’s defense was God awful,” Harper said, via Saturday Down South. “Coaching, players, execution… top-to-bottom… Will Anderson cannot play a game and have zeroes next to his name in the stat line. He’s too good and too dominant.

“You’re called ‘The Terminator’ for a reason, you can’t walk away out of a game with zero bodies.”

Anderson finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting last year with 17.5 sacks in the first 14 games. Right now he has 5.0 sacks in seven games.

Alabama's defense gave up a grand total of 29 points in their first four games. They then gave up 46 total in wins over Arkansas and Texas A&M. But the 52 points they allowed to the Vols were the most of the Nick Saban era.

Alabama still control their own destiny in the SEC Championship race. But one more loss anywhere along the road will end their national title dreams.

Will the Alabama defense get back on track against Mississippi State this weekend?

The game will be played at 7 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.