Former Alabama Star Has Surprising Take On Final Play Call

Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies took some serious heat for the final play of last night's near upset win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Down four points with three seconds remaining on the clock, the Aggies had one final shot to mount an upset over the No. 1 team in the nation. The play from the two yard line didn't even give the team a chance to score as quarterback Haynes King threw an incompletion to his wide receiver short of the goal line.

Fans and analysts around the league destroyed Fisher for what appeared to be a horrible play call.

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy has a different take on this final play.

"For everyone crushing Jimbo for the final play call.. The call was fine. The route was awful. It was WAY TOO FAST. You have to be REALLY patient on a Pylon Comeback. Gotta get 5yds deep into the end zone to give yourself room. WR rushed it — didn’t get depth — made throw late," he wrote on Twitter.

"Also, the route really isn’t that complicated and the timing isn’t too complex," he added. "WR rushed it and the QB never had a chance. If he runs a great route, it’s really tough to defend barring a great defensive play or an inaccurate throw, it’s a TD."

However you view this play, it was unsuccessful. With this failed play, the Crimson Tide held on to their undefeated record with a 24-20 final score.