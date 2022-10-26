Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU

BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 11: LSU Tigers cheerleaders perform at Tiger Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.

While McElroy is confident in his former program, he did acknowledge some glaring similarities between LSU and Tennessee.

Like Tennessee, LSU is an intense rival with a solid team and the ability to create a wildly-hostile environment.

“If you look at the parallels of what Tennessee has, and what LSU has, the parallels are there,” McElroy said on College Football Live. “... The parallels are very real.”

No. 6 Alabama will face off against the No. 18 Tigers in a primetime matchup at 7 p.m. ET.