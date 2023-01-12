Former Alabama Star Making Progress In Cancer Recovery

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 01: Wide receiver John Metchie III #8 of the Alabama Crimson Tide carries the football behind the wide receiver DeVonta Smith #6 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One at AT&T Stadium on January 01, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

2022 was a rough year for John Metchie III but 2023 promises to be a lot better.

Metchie was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia after he was drafted by the Houston Texans, which is a form of cancer. He was a second-round pick in last year's draft.

He wasn't able to play this season due to his condition but there's a chance that changes before the 2023 season gets underway, per general manager Nick Caserio.

“I’d say there’s a chance that he’ll be ready for the start of the offseason program. I think there are still some things that he has to complete or go through. Quite frankly, it’s amazing what he’s done to this point," Caserio said in a radio appearance.

This is great news as he'll upgrade the Texans' wide receiver corps heading into next season. In his final season at Alabama, he racked up 96 passes for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns.

Houston's offseason program is set to start on Apr. 3.